Olly Woodburn: Exeter Chiefs winger has surgery after breaking jaw

Olly Woodburn scored Exeter's first try in their 40-6 rout of Leicester

Olly Woodburn will be out for several weeks after breaking his jaw in the opening day win against Leicester.

The 26-year-old winger, who scored 11 tries last season in all competitions last season, has had surgery to fix the problem.

Exeter are already without international wingers Alex Cuthbert and Jack Nowell after summer operations.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Nic White is having a foot injury assessed before Saturday's trip to Wasps.