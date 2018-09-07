Scotland's women rugby team 'inspired' by football success - Gemma Fay

Scotland Women are aiming to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in 2021

Scotland's Women rugby team aim to emulate their football counterparts by reaching the World Cup, says Gemma Fay.

However, former Scotland goalkeeper Fay, who is now the head of women's and girls' rugby at Scottish Rugby, has warned that progress may take time.

Shelley Kerr's Scotland qualified for the next year's football World Cup finals for the first time on Monday.

"We want to do our bit and qualify for 2021 and continue on that wave of Scottish women's sport," said Fay.

The Scots will host Canada in November in one of three capped Test matches outside of the Women's Six Nations in the 2018-19 season.

Shade Munro's side, who won one of their five Six Nations fixtures last term, will also travel to Calvisano to play Italy in November, then Spain in January.

Fay says the games are "part of a strategy" to give the national side more competitive fixtures.

"Our target is really clear - we want to qualify for 2021. We're building towards that, everything we do is about that," she told BBC Scotland.

"To do that we need to beat the teams in and around us. We'll be looking to beat those teams in the Six Nations, absolutely.

"We're creating opportunities for our best players to train more and play more competitively. We've upped the ante in terms of our preparation programmes.

"But these things take time, and it will take time for us to move up those world rankings. I believe we're heading in the right direction."