Rob Evans: Scarlets' Wales prop needs shoulder scan

Scarlets prop Rob Evans made his Wales debut as a half-time substitute against Ireland in the 2015 Six Nations

Wales and Scarlets prop Rob Evans needs a scan on his shoulder after being taken off against Leinster on Saturday.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said the 26-year-old felt a strain in training during the week, so had to be replaced after it recurred in the 38th minute.

Johnny McNicholl and Jake Ball were also both taken off because of injury during the 23-21 victory over the Pro14 champions at Parc y Scarlets.

"We are obviously concerned about the injury count again," said Pivac.

"Rob, we will need a scan to see what's going on there. We are not sure if it is a shoulder, but he felt it during the week and then again so he had to come off."

McNicholl, another first-half casualty for the Scarlets, was replaced after 14 minutes with a neck injury, while Ball was replaced as a precaution.

"Johnny went in and got a direct impact so we need to make sure there is nothing going on with his neck," Pivac said.

"That's what happens when wingers try to pick and go. He's had a bit of a laugh and joke about it and he's pretty sore, but hopefully it's not too serious.

"Jake was just starting to feel his Achilles area so the prudent thing was to get him off, he was walking around after the game with ice on it, so it was precautionary."

Evans omission part of recovery plan

Scarlets wing Steff Evans featured in four of Wales' five Six Nations games in 2018

One glaring omission from Saturday's Scarlets side was Wales international wing Steff Evans.

Despite starting for the Welsh region against Ulster the week previous, the 24-year-old played for the region's A team in the Celtic Cup against Ospreys.

However, Pivac said the decision to relegate Evans was part of the player's recovery plan after a knee injury, and added the Wales wing only faced Ulster because injuries left the coach without any other option.

"The plan with Steff was always not to play him in the first couple of rounds," said Pivac.

"He played last week because of pre-season injuries to McNicholl and Halfpenny.

"He has only had three weeks of training since his knee injury and so he's nowhere near his full match fitness and he's not as sharp as he needs to be.

"Unfortunately for him we had to bring him back, but once the players were available again he went back to getting himself back to where he needs to be.

"He's not been dropped, he's just on track for round four or five."