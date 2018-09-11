Ulster Rugby: Ankle injury rules Jordi Murphy out of Southern Kings game

Murphy made his Ulster debut against Edinburgh on Friday night

Flanker Jordi Murphy has been ruled out of Ulster's Pro14 encounter with Southern Kings on Sunday.

The Ireland international picked up an ankle ligament injury during Ulster's last-gasp win against Edinburgh last Friday, although he remained on the field until the end of the game.

Murphy was making his first appearance for the province having moved from Leinster.

Prop Tom O'Toole and back-row Jean Deysel are available for selection.

Murphy joins fellow Ireland internationals Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall and Marty Moore on the sidelines.

For the second week in a row John Cooney kicked a late penalty to snatch a late win for Ulster.

Dan McFarland's side now travel to South Africa for their first away fixtures of the season.

Sunday's fixture in Port Elizabeth will be followed by a trip to Bloemfontein to take on Cheetahs on Friday 21 September.