Craig Mitchell: Newcastle Falcons sign Wales prop on short-term deal

Craig Mitchell in action for Exeter Chiefs
Craig Mitchell has been training with Newcastle and featured for the Falcons twice in the Premiership Rugby Shield

Newcastle Falcons have signed Wales international Craig Mitchell on a three-month deal.

The 32-year-old prop has won 15 caps and has had spells with Ospreys, Exeter Chiefs, Cardiff Blues, Newport Gwent Dragons and Yorkshire Carnegie.

"Craig is a vastly-experienced campaigner," director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"He can add to our depth at a time when we have been hit by a number of injuries to our props."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured