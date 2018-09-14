Premiership: Wasps v Leicester Tigers

Geordan Murphy
Geordan Murphy took over as Leicester boss from Matt O'Connor, who was sacked after one game of the Premiership season
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 16 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle in Geordan Murphy's first match as interim boss.

Guy Thompson starts in the forwards and Gareth Owen plays at centre, while Dan Cole plays his 200th game for Tigers.

Wasps hand a debut to centre Michael Le Bourgeois, while Lima Sopoaga makes his first start.

There are three other changes from the side beaten by Exeter Chiefs, with James Gaskell, Ashley Johnson and Nizaam Carr all starting.

Wasps: Daly; Wade, De Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Sopoaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Johnson, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, Zhvania, Stuart, Rowlands, Morris, Simpson, Searle, Miller.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Owen, May; Ford, B Youngs; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Williams, Spencer, Denton, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Stevens, Feao, Heyes, Wells, Lewis, White, Hardwick, Olowofela.

