Premiership: Majority share deal 'not a preferred option' despite investment interest

Premiership chairman Ian Ritchie says clubs are open to investment, but a majority deal is not an option

The £275m sale of a majority share in the Premiership to a private equity firm is "not a preferred option", member clubs have unanimously agreed.

CVC Capital Partners sought a 51% share but Premiership chairman Ian Ritchie said clubs preferred a minority stake.

Ritchie says they will explore outside investment "as a matter of urgency" and are happy to work with a partner.

"The good thing for us is clearly there's a great interest in a fantastic product," Ritchie told BBC Sport.

"We're very interested to explore areas of investment to grow the game and the league even further.

"But it's fair to say, the majority control is not the preferred option but we would look at a variety of investment opportunities."

More to follow.