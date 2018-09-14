Cornell du Preez: Worcester forward 'unable to speak for four weeks' after throat injury

Cornell du Preez is a Scotland international, with six caps for his country

Worcester Warriors forward Cornell du Preez has revealed on social media that he will be unable to speak for the next four weeks as he continues his recovery from a throat injury.

Worcester have confirmed the 27-year-old will spend at least the next month in hospital as he recovers from a fractured cricoid and damaged voicebox.

Du Preez was hurt in Warriors' season opener against Wasps on 1 September.

He sustained the injury in a collision with England lock Joe Launchbury.

The incident happened less than five minutes into the Scotland international's Worcester debut after joining from Edinburgh in the summer, and he has since had surgery.

In a post on Instagram, du Preez said it was "overwhelming" to receive "unbelievable support" from his club, friends and family from all over the world.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website: "He is making good progress and is receiving the best treatment in hospital."