Hugh Gustafson joins Wales women as forwards coach

Hugh Gustafson (centre) has played for sides including Ospreys and Dragons
Hugh Gustafson (centre) has played for sides including Ospreys and Dragons

Hugh Gustafson has been appointed Wales women forwards coach.

The 31-year-old former front-rower, who has played for Ospreys, Dragons and Wales Under-20s, will work with backs coach Gareth Wyatt under boss Rowland Phillips.

Gustafson is Ospreys academy skills coach, Swansea RFC forwards coach and Swansea University head coach.

"Hugh has shown a lot of promise, making a smooth transition from playing to coaching," Phillips said.

"Gareth and Hugh are both rugby people, and while both have played to a high level they've also made great inroads into coaching.

"They're very in tune with how the women's game is developing in Wales and they've got a clear, detailed approach to the international game which will serve the women's programme well."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured