Pro14: Leinster v Dragons (Sat)

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster in their first home game of the new Pro14 season

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Sat, 15 Sept Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton will lead reigning champions Leinster in his first start of the new Pro14 season.

There is also a return to Leo Cullen's side for fellow Ireland internationals Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose, while back rower Josh van der Flier returns from injury.

Wales wing Hallam Amos will make his 100th appearance for Dragons.

Nic Cudd comes in at openside flanker for the Welsh side for his first start of the season.

Prop Lloyd Fairbrother and centre Adam Warren also start, while Ollie Griffiths and Leon Brown are named among the Dragons replacements.

Dragons suffered a heavy 54-10 defeat at Leinster in last season's Pro14

Dragons defeated Southern Kings last weekend and are looking for their first league away win since March 2015.

"Leinster are a quality side and we know we will have to put in a good performance to win," said Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman.

"Last year the group would have celebrated any win. But this group has a different objective and see themselves as potentially being better than that.

"We were disappointed with a lot of the aspects of our game against the Kings and the best place to fix them is out on the field."

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Caelan Doris, Hugh O'Sullivan, Noel Reid, Joe Tomane.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Hallam Amos; Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (c), Aaron Wainwright, Nic Cudd, Ross Moriarty,

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Ryan Bevington, Leon Brown, Brandon Nansen, Ollie Griffiths, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Jarryd Sage.

Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville (IRFU), Mark Patton (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)