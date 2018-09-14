Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors: Ali Price starts but Stuart Hogg injured for visitors

Ali Price starts ahead of George Horne in Glasgow's Pro14 visit to Cheetahs

Pro14: Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Free State Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price makes his first Pro14 start of the season as unbeaten Glasgow Warriors face Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Price's inclusion is one of four changes to the side that beat Munster, with full-back Stuart Hogg sidelined by an ankle niggle and Nick Grigg ill.

Ruaridh Jackson and Alex Dunbar replace Hogg and Grigg, while Scott Cummings starts at lock with Ryan Wilson out. Rob Harley moves to blind-side flanker.

Cheetahs field a much-changed line-up.

This is the South African side's first home match of the season, after heavy losses away to Munster and Ospreys.

Coach Franco Smith names an all-new front-row of Charles Marais, Joseph Dweba and Aranos Coetzee, while lock Walt Steenkamp replaces Justin Basson, who is suffering from pneumonia.

An injury to Jaco Wiese means Aidon Davis moves to number eight with Gerhard Olivier coming into the side.

Tian Meyer starts ahead of Shaun Venter at scrum-half.

Dave Rennie's Warriors were one of only two teams to beat Cheetahs in the high-altitude surrounds of the Free State Stadium last term.

Jackson and Dunbar make their first starts of the season, with Hogg expected to be fit for next weekend's trip to the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

As well as the four changes to the visiting line-up, Scotland centre Huw Jones is set to make his first appearance since April from the bench, having completed his recovery from summer wrist surgery.

"What we know is the Cheetahs are a different proposition at home as everyone in the Pro14 found out last season," Rennie said.

"Franco Smith is an experienced and innovative coach and we're looking forward to testing ourselves against his side."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Seymour, Dunbar, P Horne, DTH van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Harley, Gibbins, Ashe.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Rae, M Fagerson, Fusaro, G Horne, Frisby, Jones.

Cheetahs: Jaer; Small-Smith; J R van Rensburg, Lee, Maxwane; Schoeman, Meyer; Marais, Dweba, Coetzee, Steenkamp, Du Preez, Olivier, Pokomela, Davis.

Replacements: Du Toit, Nche, G van Rensburg, Visser, Jordaan, M van der Merwe, Venter, Eksteen.