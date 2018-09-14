Scott Williams could miss start of Wales' autumn internationals

Scott Williams joined Ospreys from Scarlets in the summer

Ospreys centre Scott Williams could miss the start of Wales' autumn internationals after tearing a hamstring.

The 27-year-old limped off after 49 minutes during Ospreys' Pro14 victory over Cheetahs on 8 September.

The region said it had assessed the injury and the "best case scenario" would see their summer signing sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Wales begin their autumn Tests against Scotland on 3 November.