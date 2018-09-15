Hallam Amos: Dragons wing out for a month with shoulder injury

Dragons wing Hallam Amos made his Wales debut in 2013 against Tonga in an Autumn International

Wales wing Hallam Amos is set to miss the next four to five weeks through injury according to Dragons coach Bernard Jackman.

Amos, 22, dislocated an elbow in the 65th minute of their 52-10 Pro14 defeat to Leinster at the RDS on Saturday.

"We think he'll be out for four to five weeks," revealed Jackman.

"It's a huge blow because he's a big leader for us but we didn't get enough ball to him when he was on the field today."

Amos suffered another shoulder injury last autumn for Wales against Australia. That injury ruled him out until April 2018, forcing him to miss the Six Nations.

This injury is the latest addition to the Dragon's growing list of unavailable players.

"We're hoping he'll come back around the same time as Tyler Morgan," added Jackman.

"Him and Jordan Williams are a really dangerous combination and we'll miss him.

"But if it's just four to five weeks, that's a positive result for us, given it's a dislocation.

"We could do without getting injuries with Ashton Hewitt being out as well which makes our outside backs cover a little bit light."