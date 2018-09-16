WRU National League & Bowl results

Welsh rugby

14-15 September, 2018

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST

Abercarn 33 - 37 Caerphilly

Abertillery BG 17 - 14 Talywain

Blackwood 13 - 27 Monmouth

Caldicot 26 - 10 Ynysddu

Croesyceiliog 24 - 29 Newport HSOB

Senghenydd 25 - 3 Pill Harriers

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 48 - 7 Llanharan

Barry 34 - 35 Abercwmboi

Cardiff Quins 29 - 35 Aberdare

Cilfynydd 26 - 5 Llanishen

Heol y Cyw 20 - 12 Taffs Well

Llantwit Fardre 17 - 23 St Peters

2 WEST CENTRAL

Ystradgynlais 12 - 27 Birchgrove

Cwmavon 17 - 36 Seven Sisters

Morriston 26 - 27 Pencoed

Nantyffyllon 29 - 10 Taibach

Nantymoel 19 - 40 Porthcawl

Resolven 15 - 14 Builth Wells

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 27 - 11 Pembroke

Fishguard & Goodwick 12 - 17 Burry Port

Loughor 33 - 27 Tumble

Penclawdd 59 - 16 St Clears

Pontyberem 16 - 23 Pontarddulais

Tycroes 22 - 17 Mumbles

WRU National Bowl Round One

Aberaeron 21 - 17 Milford Haven

Aberavon Green Stars 0 - 20 Tonna

Abercrave 57 - 7 Glais

Abergavenny w/o Malpas

Abergele 29 - 15 Flint

Abersychan 10 - 65 Tredegar Ironsides

Abertysswg 47 - 35 Aberbargoed

Amman United w/o Cwmtwrch

Baglan 60 - 5 Cwmllynfell

Bangor 31 - 22 Mold II

Banwen w/o Penybanc

Bargoed II w/o Pontllanfraith

Bettws 53 - 15 Trefil

Betws w/o Crynant

Blackwood Stars w/o Old Tyleryan

Blaina 15 - 3 Deri

Brackla 23 - 30 Neath Athletic

Bridgend Sports 53 - 14 Bridgend Athletic II

Briton Ferry 23 - 29 Ogmore Vale

Bryncethin 31 - 12 Rhigos

Caerleon II 25 - 32 New Tredegar

Canton 17 - 52 Cowbridge

Cardiff Met II 77 - 0 Hirwaun

Cardiff Saracens 19 - 0 Risca II (abandoned, 45 mins)

Cardigan 45 - 10 Bynea

Cefn Coed 7 - 14 Ynysowen

Chepstow 35 - 27 Hollybush

COBRA 40 - 5 Welshpool

Colwyn Bay w/o Machynlleth

Crickhowell w/o Tredegar

Crumlin 22 - 80 RTB Ebbw Vale

Cwmgors 29 - 5 Ammanford II

Cwmgwrach 24 - 8 Pontycymmer

Dinbych II w/o Benllech

Dolgellau 35 - 16 Llanidloes

Fall Bay 10 - 17 South Gower

Ferndale 24 - 26 Tonyrefail

Fleur De Lys 3 - 19 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Forgeside 0 - 47 Usk

Glyncoch 19 - 20 Llandaff North

Glyncorrwg 15 - 21 Bryncoch

Gwernyfed 33 - 5 Beaufort

Hafodyrynys w/o St Josephs (Newport)

Haverfordwest 69 - 5 Pantyffynnon

Lampeter Town w/o Pembroke Dock Quins

Llandrindod Wells 10 - 75 Fairwater

Llanhilleth 64 - 12 West Mon

Machen 113 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Markham 17 - 33 Rogerstone

Menai Bridge 12 - 26 Holyhead

Nant Conwy II w/o Llangollen

Nantgaredig w/o St Davids

New Dock Stars 41 - 29 Llangwm

New Panteg w/o St Julians HSOB

Newport Saracens 17 - 24 Rhymney

Oakdale 24 - 8 Llandaff

Old Penarthians 19 - 10 Treherbert

Penarth 38 - 36 Llantwit Major

Penlan 24 - 12 Llandybie

Pentyrch 20 - 12 Old Illtydians

Penygraig 25 - 15 Wattstown

Penygroes 19 - 21 Laugharne

Pontrhydyfen 33 - 29 Cefn Cribbwr

Pontyates 14 - 50 Llangadog

Pontyclun 41 - 21 Alltwen

Rhiwbina II w/o Cardiff University

Rhyl 36 - 7 Shotton Steel

St Albans 29 - 7 Penallta II

Sully Sports w/o Uni of S Wales

Swansea Uplands 31 - 17 Llandeilo

Tref y Clawdd w/o Garndiffaith

Tregaron 21 - 23 Cefneithin

Treharris w/o Llanrumney

Trinant w/o Cwmcarn United

Tylorstown 32 - 15 Cardiff Medicals

Vardre w/o Pontardawe

Whitchurch 15 - 28 Caerau Ely

Wrexham w/o Rhosllanerchrugog

