Christian Judge: Saracens sign Cornish Pirates prop on loan as injury cover

Saracens-bound Christian Judge (right) has represented England Counties

Defending Premiership champions Saracens have signed prop Christian Judge from Cornish Pirates on a three-week loan deal as injury cover.

The ex-Bedford and Plymouth tight-head, 25, was an ever-present for Pirates in the Championship last season.

Judge was also part of the Cornwall side that won the County Championship at Twickenham in 2015 and 2016.

He will provide cover for injured Saracens prop Juan Figallo, who is set to miss four months with a knee injury.

"We think it is great exposure for him and again demonstrates that we must be doing something right as a club to produce another very good front-rower," said Pirates coach Alan Paver.