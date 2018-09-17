Blade Thomson: 'I'd be lying if I said hadn't thought of Scotland'

Thomson was man-of-the-match in Scarlets' weekend win over Benetton

New Zealand-born forward Blade Thomson is open to a future with Scotland but is concentrating on settling in at new club Scarlets.

The 27-year-old qualifies for Gregor Townsend's squad through his Scottish grandparents.

Thomson has won four caps for the Maori All Blacks and is a former New Zealand Under-20 international.

"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it," he told Scrum V when asked about his Scottish connection.

"But, to be honest, this [Scarlets] is my job first and foremost.

"If it happens, it happens. We'll cross that bridge when we come to it, I suppose."

Thomson, who played for Super Rugby franchise the Hurricanes, can operate at lock, blindside flanker and number eight and has started all three Pro14 matches for Scarlets this season.

The Welsh side are third in Conference B after two wins and one defeat.