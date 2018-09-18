John Mitchell: England defence coach role for ex-All Blacks boss

John Mitchell has been coaching the Blue Bulls in South Africa

John Mitchell is set to be confirmed as England's new defence coach.

It is understood the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has reached a compensation agreement with South African province Blue Bulls after lengthy negotiations.

The RFU is believed to be paying around £200,000 to recruit the former All Blacks head coach.

Mitchell coached England's forwards under Sir Clive Woodward at the end of the 1990s, and the Kiwi also held roles at Wasps, Sale and the USA.

England boss Eddie Jones is believed to have held informal discussions with the Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell, before turning his focus to Mitchell.

Jones' previous defence guru Paul Gustard left the set-up following the summer tour of South Africa to take over at Harlequins.

It is expected Mitchell will be in place for England's training camp in Bristol next week.

Jones suggested earlier this month Mitchell would be tasked with improving England's ability to turn defence into attack.

"There's an opportunity now to develop a different sort of defence, particularly we need to get better in the transition area," he told BBC Sport. "So we are looking for a person who can help fix us in that area."