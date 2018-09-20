Premiership: Newcastle v Exeter Chiefs

Calum Green leads the Premiership in line-out takes so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle lock Calum Green will make his 100th appearance for the club when Exeter visit Kingston Park.

Falcons make four changes from a win at Worcester last week, including a competitive debut for winger Tom Arscott who partners Alex Tait.

Exeter will bid to maintain their perfect start in a repeat of last May's Premiership semi-final.

Alex Cuthbert comes in for a first start on the wing while Matt Kvesic and Sam Simmonds return in the back row.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told BBC Newcastle:

"Exeter are very similar to Saracens in terms that they're very well drilled. But, they play a totally different style of rugby to Saracens as it happens.

"The side have been together for a long while and they execute their game plan very well, which is why they are where there are, invariably in the top two.

"We're looking forward to it. It's a challenge, we're at home under lights and we're focused on getting out there and getting our first home win of the season."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"We've got some tough selection decisions to make, but that's what you want, you want a strong squad particularly at this time of year.

"People are aware that their pair of wingers have been in devastating form for a couple of years now, both are very capable of breaking tackles and both have played very well against us in the the past.

"But at the same they've got a back row that's very good in and around the breakdown and a high-percentage lineout and scrum."

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, Williams, Arscott; Flood, Takulua; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Witty, Graham, Welch (capt), Wilson.

Replacements: S Socino, Mavinga, Payne, Cavubati, Chick, Stuart, Hodgson, Penny.

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Slade, Whitten, Cuthbert; J Simmonds, Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Atkins, Hill, Armand (capt), Kvesic, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Dennis, Ewers, Maunder, Steenson, Hill.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).