Premiership: Bath v Northampton

Taulupe Faletau started Bath's opening two matches of the season, but was on the bench for last week's win at Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Taulupe Faletau returns to the starting line-up as Bath make four changes for the visit of Northampton.

The Wales and Lions number eight joins Dave Attwood in the pack, while Aled Brew comes in at outside centre and Darren Atkins starts at full-back.

Saints also have four changes, with Ben Franks at tight-head and flankers Jamie Gibson and Lewis Ludlam also given the nod by boss Chris Boyd.

Andy Symonds makes his debut at centre after his summer move from Gloucester.

Bath: Atkins; Rokoduguni, Brew; Willison, Cokanasiga; Burns, Green; Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Charteris (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Faletau

Replacements: Walker, van Rooyen, Perenise, Stooke, Mercer, Cook, Priestland, Wright

Northampton: Tuala; Naiyaravoro, Symons, Francis, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Franks, Ribbans, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Mitchell, Kellaway, Mallinder