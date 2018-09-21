Premiership: Bristol v Harlequins

Kyle Sinckler's last match was England's third test against South Africa in June

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make six changes as they try to rebound from their loss to Gloucester.

Winger Alapati Leiua returns from injury, while centre Will Hurrell, scrum-half Andy Uren and forwards Harry Thacker, Ed Holmes and Jordan Crane also come into the starting line-up.

England prop Kyle Sinckler makes his first Quins start of the season.

Hooker Max Crumpton also comes in, with James Lang's inclusion at fly-half and Ross Chisholm's recall on the wing the only changes in the backs.

Bristol: O'Conor; Morahan, Hurrell, Piutau, Leiua; Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (capt), Smith, Crane.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Joyce, Lam, Randall, Sheedy, Kirchner.

Harlequins: Morris; Earle, Marchant; Tapuai, Ross Chisholm; Lang, Care; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Glynn, Wallace, Robshaw (capt), Chisholm

Replacements: Ward, Lambert, Swainston, South, Bothma, Mulchrone, Smith, Lasike