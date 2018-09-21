Premiership: Saracens v Gloucester

Jamie George makes his 200th Saracens appearance on Sunday, looking to add to the one try he has scored so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Sunday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England's Owen Farrell returns from injury for Saracens after missing their third win in three at Northampton.

Scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth will overtake former captain Steve Borthwick as club record Premiership appearance-maker as he steps out for game 266.

Danny Cipriani - overlooked by England this week - continues at fly-half for unbeaten Gloucester, whose line-up is unchanged from victory against Bristol.

Prop Val Rapava Ruskin is the only change among the replacements.

Jamie George will make his 200th appearance for Saracens, who feature five changes including Farrell's return and a first start of the season for second row George Kruis as Maro Itoje switches to flanker.

Match facts

Saracens have won their past 10 Premiership matches, scoring four or more tries in each of the past nine, since Exeter beat them at Sandy Park in March.

Saracens' most recent defeat at Allianz Park in the Premiership was at home to Leicester Tigers in February.

Gloucester are unbeaten after the first three rounds of the Premiership, their best start to a campaign since 2007-08.

Gloucester's only victory on the road since November in the Premiership was a 33-29 win at London Irish in March.

The past five encounters between the two clubs have all been won by the home side on the day while Gloucester's most recent victory on Saracens turf was at Vicarage Road in November 2008.

Saracens: Williams; Strettle, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Kruis, Skelton, Itoje, Rhodes, Earl.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Lamositele, Isiekwe, Burger, Spencer, Lozowski, Goode.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Banahan; Cipriani, Braley; Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater (capt), Grobler, Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Hanson, Rapava Ruskin, Knight, Clarke, Morgan, Vellacott, Atkinson, Hudson.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).