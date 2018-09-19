Will Spencer: Leicester second row banned for dangerous tackle

Will Spencer's red card was the first of his career

Leicester second row Will Spencer has been banned for four weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in Sunday's Premiership match with Wasps.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy claimed rugby has become "too PC" following Spencer's dismissal.

A number of other players and coaches have also criticised the decision.

However, following a lengthy hearing, an independent disciplinary panel ruled Spencer was guilty of a reckless tackle and upheld the charge.

Spencer was shown a red card by referee Ian Tempest in the 40th minute of the match for his tackle on Wasps' Tommy Taylor, which saw the Leicester man's shoulder make contact with Taylor's head.

Spencer is free to play again from Tuesday, 16 October.

World Rugby last year increased penalties for reckless tackles over shoulder height as part of a drive to reduce head injuries and concussions in the sport.

Panel chair Euan Ambrose said: "The panel found on the balance of probabilities that this was a reckless tackle that resulted in direct, forceful contact to the head of Tommy Taylor.

"The panel rejected the player's evidence that any contact with the opposition player had been limited to the top of his shoulder with no contact being made to his head."

He added that the mid-range sanction took into account Spencer's "previous clear record, his conduct both at the hearing and his acceptance of the on-field decision and his off-field references".