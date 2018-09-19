Bernard Jackman: Dragons boss 'not really concerned' over his own future

Bernard Jackman watches Dragons lose against Benetton in the opening round of the Pro14

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Zebre Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 22 Sept Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman has insisted he is not worried about his own future with the region.

His side only won two out of 21 Pro14 games last season, and despite some marquee summer signings, have yet to impress in 2018-19's opening rounds.

Jackman was asked about scrutiny on his own role at the region.

The former Ireland hooker replied: "I'm not really concerned about my own future, to be honest. It's about doing the best job we can."

Welsh Rugby Union-owned Dragons lost at home to Benetton in their 2018-19 Pro14 opener before beating Southern Kings, then losing heavily to reigning champions Leinster.

They host Zebre at Rodney Parade on Saturday 22 September, then go to Glasgow Warriors and host arch-rivals Cardiff Blues before their European Challenge Cup campaign starts at Romanian side RCM Timisoara on 13 October.

Jackman says he will not allow external pressures to affect his approach.

"If you worry, it'll affect your decisions and my decisions have to be made with a clear head," he said.

He added the best thing for the Dragons was stability and is confident his side will improve.

"Everyone wants us to be better, but if you look at us resources-wise, we're still behind," he said.

"But we like the group we have, we certainly feel this group has potential to get good results as quickly as possible.

"We have signed a couple of marquee signings, but our budget is £4.5m compared to £6m-plus everywhere else, so we've got to be realistic.

"The big thing for us is to keep players fit and healthy."

'It's make or break'

While Jackman focuses on Dragons' forthcoming challenges, ex-Wales back-row forward Emyr Lewis believes he may have only a month to prove his methods are paying dividends.

Lewis also believes the game against Italians Zebre could be pivotal.

"I think that they're going to give him another month and see how things go," Lewis told BBC Sport Wales.

"If he starts losing more games, then I think that they will have to look at other avenues because results are key and if he's not going to get the results then obviously he's going to be going.

"Zebre are one of the weakest sides in the competition and if they don't beat them on the weekend, especially at home, I think the writing is on the wall.

"I know there a few hard games coming up in the following weeks and this is make or break for him."

Jarvis to boost Dragons?

Ross Moriarty (left) and Aaron Jarvis are new faces in the Dragons this season

Wales prop Aaron Jarvis could return four weeks ahead of schedule against Zebre on Saturday, 22 September if he comes through contact training in the build-up.

The tight-head suffered a bicep injury after joining from Clermont Auvergne in the summer.

Jarvis' would be a timely return with fellow Wales cap Leon Brown struggling with a shoulder injury.

Hallam Amos faces four to six weeks out after suffering a dislocated elbow in last weekend's 52-10 loss in Dublin, while Gavin Henson remains sidelined with a swollen knee and is unlikely to be back for at least two weeks.

