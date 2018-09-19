Pro14: Ulster wait on fitness of Cooney and Addison for Cheetahs game

Will Addison joined Ulster from Premiership side Sale

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Ulster Venue: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 21 September Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and online, and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster will make a decision on Thursday regarding the fitness of John Cooney and Will Addison to face the Cheetahs in Friday's Pro14 game in Bloemfontein.

Cooney is an injury doubt after being forced off after an hour of Sunday's 28-7 win over Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth with a head wound.

The scrum-half had nine stitches inserted after being struck by a boot.

Full-back Addison is in contention to feature after being forced to pull out of last week's game through illness.

Otherwise, Ulster have a full deck of players available, having brought a squad of 30 for their two-game tour to South Africa.

"Knowing John he will be pretty keen to play but we'll see what the doctors and medical team say and make a call from there," said Ulster defence coach Jared Payne.

The Irish province must cope with the altitude factor and a five-day turnaround as they bid to consolidate their position at the top of Conference B with a fourth straight win at the start of the new campaign.

John Cooney kicked late winning penalties in Ulster's first two Pro14 games against Scarlets and Edinburgh

Cheetahs threat

The Cheetahs have picked up just one losing bonus point in three defeats so far in Conference A but Payne says the tourists will not be complacent and are aware of the threat posed by their opponents.

"They're a proud team with a pretty tough bunch of forwards and some pretty exciting backs so I imagine there's going to be some pretty nasty kick-back this week," warned the former Ireland international.

"They're not going to want to lose two weeks in a row at home so we're going to have to be really on our game to compete with them.

"They've got big ball carriers and skilful guys who can catch, pass and run over the top of you at the same time.

"They've also got backs that are lightning quick and a 10 who's got a big boot and can control a game very well. It's another massive challenge for us as they do play with a fair bit of flair.

"They provide threats across the park and it's going to be another fairly stern test but if we can defend together it gives us the best chance of shutting them down."