Stuart Hogg: Glasgow & Scotland full-back awaits result of ankle scan

Hogg was injured early on against Munster but went on to play most of the game

Glasgow and Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is awaiting the results of a scan amid concerns over the extent of an ankle injury sustained against Munster.

Hogg missed Warriors' win over Cheetahs and will also miss Saturday's game against Southern Kings after returning home from South Africa for more tests.

Defence coach Kenny Murray says "it is still giving [Hogg] a few problems".

"It might be nothing wrong but we will get the results pretty soon and find out if anything else is needed."

Hogg, 26 suffered the injury early on in Glasgow's 25-10 victory over Munster on 7 September but played on until almost the end.

"It was an innocuous thing and it was maybe a bit sore early on but we got medical treatment at the time," Murray explained.

"As far as we were concerned it was good to continue and play. It was one of those ones that was fine during the game but after it he felt a bit pain in it."

Hogg tweeted on Monday that he was "pretty frustrated to be heading home" as he faced "another challenge to get the ankle sorted & get back fit".

Fagerson 'likely to be out for months'

Meanwhile, Murray confirmed that tight-head prop Zander Fagerson suffered a fracture to his lower leg against the Cheetahs, and will likely be sidelined for "months rather than weeks" after undergoing surgery in South Africa.

It means the 22-year-old will almost certainly miss Scotland's autumn Tests in November, as well as the majority of Glasgow's European Champions Cup group matches.

"When he gets back home he will go for further scans and that will let us know how long he is going to be out," Murray added.

"We can't put a time on it at the moment, but it is likely to be months rather than weeks.

"It is a fracture on the lower leg and it takes a big man like that a bit of time to recover, but he's had a really successful operation and we'll find out more next week."