Wales Women to play autumn internationals at Cardiff Arms Park

Wales women finished last in the 2018 Six Nations despite beating Scotland in their opening match

Wales Women will play their autumn international series at Cardiff Arms Park in November.

Rowland Phillips' side begin the series against South Africa on 10 November, followed by Hong Kong and Canada on the following weekends.

Phillips said all three opponents "provide strong and varied opposition".

The dates and kick off times will allow supporters to see the men's fixtures in the Principality Stadium.

"We're always trying to push the profile and standards of the women's game," added Phillips.

"The players make a lot of sacrifices to represent their country. We've had great support at the Arms Park before and we're hoping for even more this time around."

No knee jerk reaction

Earlier this week, the Rugby Football Union announced it will reintroduce professional contracts for its top women's 15-a-side players from January next year.

Welsh Rugby Union's chief executive Martyn Phillips says there will be no knee-jerk reaction, and has not yet said whether Wales will follow suit.

"It is a big strategic decision," he said.

"Over the next few years we will have to make certain choices but we will make them when we are ready.

"England has now awarded professional contracts and there are others that haven't yet. We have to work through and weigh that up.

"We want to make it sustainable and make sure we do it well."

Phillips also defended the WRU's record in investing in the women's game.

"We want to be at the forefront of the game," he said.

"We are very committed to the women's and girls games and it forms a core part of our strategy.

"We want to create a professional environment so we have invested in pitches, coaches and support staff to try and give the players the best experience that we can.

"I would hope players could see we have invested quite a lot and are committed to the game."

Wales Women autumn series: