Danny Cipriani left out of England's 36-man squad for Bristol training camp

Danny Cipriani's Gloucester side have made an unbeaten start to the season

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been left out of England's 36-man squad for a training camp next week.

Cipriani has excelled for his club in the early stages of the season, but has been overlooked by head coach Eddie Jones.

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi is included for the camp in Bristol, having last played for England in 2016.

Sale winger Chris Ashton, who is serving a seven-week ban and suspended until mid-October, is also included.

Jones will name his squad for the November internationals on 18 October, before a training camp in Portugal. England face South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia in consecutive weekends at Twickenham.

Cipriani started England's last match, a 25-10 win over South Africa in Cape Town, but was fined both by magistrates and Gloucester after pleading guilty to common assault and resisting arrest in Jersey in August.

Jones said last month the matter had been dealt with and Cipriani would be "judged on his rugby". The Australian reaffirmed that point following the announcement, saying Cipriani's omission is "100%" on rugby grounds.

"We have decided just to have two stand-offs in this particular camp as we want them to get a lot of training time. He knows what he has to work on," he said.

The player was also reprimanded by an RFU disciplinary panel for conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game, but on the pitch has featured strongly in Gloucester's unbeaten start to the season.

Jones said Cipriani is currently England's "third or fourth choice" fly-half but has a "great chance" of playing in the World Cup in Japan next year, adding: "He has as much opportunity as any other player inside or outside the squad."

Bath's uncapped winger Joe Cokanasiga has also been called up, as has Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola after recovering from a fractured arm.

"The training camp in Bristol is our last opportunity to get the squad together before the internationals so it is vital we put down some parameters, particularly with John Mitchell coming in as defence coach," Jones said.

"It's a chance to get the players thinking about England and the way we want to play for England."

England training squad

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).