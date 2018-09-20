Pro14: O'Sullivan and Kernohan handed first Ulster starts against Cheetahs

Angus Kernohan scored his first try for Ulster against Kings on Sunday

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Ulster Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 21 September Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and online, and match report on the BBC Sport website

Academy players Eric O'Sullivan and Angus Kernohan will make their first starts for Ulster in Friday's Pro14 game with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The inclusion of prop O'Sullivan and winger Kernohan are two of six changes from the side which beat Southern Kings 28-7 in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

John Cooney misses out after having nine stitches in a head wound but Will Addison returns after illness.

Wiehahn Herbst, Matthew Rea and Dave Shanahan all come into the side.

O'Sullivan and Kernohan both take their places in the starting line-up after producing impressive performances off the bench in recent weeks.

Tighthead prop Herbst makes a first start of the season, as do blindside flanker Rea and scrum-half Shanahan.

Former Sale player Addison was a late withdrawal from the team to face the Kings while Cooney sustained his head injury after being struck by a flailing boot.

The selection of Rea sees a re-shuffle in the back row, with Marcell Coetzee moving to number eight.

Speight moves from the wing to centre to play alongside Stuart McCloskey so Kernohan, who scored his first senior try last week, gets an opportunity from the start.

Jonny Stewart could make his first appearance of the season if called upon from the bench.

The Irish province must cope with the altitude factor and a five-day turnaround as they bid to consolidate their position at the top of Conference B with a fourth straight win.

The Cheetahs have just one point from their opening three fixtures and are aiming for a first win of the campaign.

Cheetahs: Jaer; Small-Smith, van Rensburg, Lee, Maxwane; Schoeman, Meyer (capt); Nche, Dweba, Coetzee; Steenkamp, du Preez; Olivier, Pokomela, Jordaan.

Replacements: du Toit, Marais, van Vuuren, Basson, Malan, Venter, Fouche, Eksteen.

Ulster: Addison; Gilroy, Speight, McCloskey, Kernohan; Burns, Shanahan; O'Sullivan, Herring (captain), Herbst; O'Connor, Treadwell; Rea, Reidy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, O'Toole, Deysel, Timoney, Stewart, Curtis, Cave.