England rugby: Danny Cipriani form not good enough to merit England spot says Eddie Jones

Danny Cipriani featured in England's most recent Test, a victory over South Africa in Cape Town

Danny Cipriani's form has not merited a call-up to the latest England training squad, says head coach Eddie Jones.

The Gloucester fly-half started England's last Test, the 25-10 victory over South Africa in Cape Town, and has excelled for his club this season.

But Jones says the performances of Leicester's George Ford have been better than Cipriani's.

"At this stage Danny is not in the top two stand-offs," Jones told BBC Sport.

Owen Farrell is the other fly-half option in the 36-man squad for a three-day camp in Bristol, with Jones hinting the Saracens man could play more at number 10 in the future.

"There is a possibility we will play him more at 10. That could be the best direction for the team," Jones said.

Centre Manu Tuilagi has also been included after his latest injury comeback, as has Sale wing Chris Ashton who is serving a seven-week suspension.

Cipriani was fined by magistrates last month after pleading guilty to common assault and resisting arrest following a nightclub incident in Jersey.

An independent RFU disciplinary panel also reprimanded Cipriani, but Jones insists the episode has no bearing on his decision to leave him out of the squad, saying the call has been made "100%" on rugby grounds.

Eddie Jones says that Cipriani's domestic performances have not been as strong as those of Leicester Tigers fly-half George Ford

Jones has also suggested the hype around Cipriani's form from supporters and the media has been disproportionate.

"I think he has done some great things, as has been well reported, but there are areas of his game he needs to work on, and he understands that," Jones added.

"But I have watched a lot of rugby over the last three weeks and there has been a lot of [other] great play, and maybe some of that play hasn't been reported."

However, Jones says Cipriani has a "great chance" of playing in the World Cup in Japan next year, adding: "He has as much opportunity as any other player inside or outside the squad."

The selection of Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga, who scored two tries against Harlequins last weekend, is also significant.

"Now he is getting some game-time and some consistent ball at Bath, and really starting to show the talent that he has," Jones said.

'No greater CV' than Mitchell

Jones meanwhile has hailed the recruitment of former All Blacks boss John Mitchell, who has joined the set-up as defence coach.

Mitchell also coached England under Sir Clive Woodward, and has held a plethora of roles at provincial, club and international level worldwide, with mixed success.

"He will bring a lot of experience - there is not a guy with a greater CV," Jones added.

Mitchell's appointment represents a shift in direction from Jones, who has brought in a senior coach alongside him for the first time.

"It will create a great coaching environment for the players," Jones said.

"I have to create a team that is going to win. I was always brought to this job to win the World Cup, and that's my target.

"With 12 months ago we need the best coaches we can find."