Stuart Hogg: Glasgow & Scotland full-back set to miss autumn internationals

Hogg was injured early on against Munster but went on to play most of the game

Glasgow Warriors' Stuart Hogg is set to miss Scotland's autumn Test series after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The full-back picked up the injury early in Glasgow's win over Munster on 7 September but carried on to play most of the match.

He travelled to South Africa but did not feature in Warriors' Pro14 win over Cheetahs.

Hogg was sent back to Scotland for surgery and is now set to be out for about 10-12 weeks.

"I'm gutted to be missing some important games for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland over the next few months," he told the Warriors website.

"My focus just now is working hard and getting fit, so I can play my part in what is a long season."

Scotland face Wales in Cardiff on 3 November before taking on Fiji, South Africa and Argentina at Murrayfield.

Fagerson unlikely to feature

Hogg's Warriors team-mate Zander Fagerson is unlikely to feature in the Tests because of a lower-leg fracture sustained in the victory over Cheetahs.

The tight-head prop, 22, faces "months rather than weeks" out, according to defence coach Kenny Murray.

He said Fagerson had undergone "a really successful operation" but that it "takes a big man like that a bit of time to recover".

Two-time British and Irish Lion Hogg missed the Bloemfontein win and tweeted on Monday that he was "pretty frustrated to be heading home" as he faced "another challenge to get the ankle sorted and get back fit".

After withdrawing from the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand with a facial injury, he missed chunks of last season through respective shoulder and hip problems.

Gregor Townsend's Scots begin their autumn programme in Cardiff in a match held in honour of former Scotland and Lions lock Doddie Weir, who has motor neurone disease.

They then host Fiji, South Africa and Argentina on consecutive Saturdays.