Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Scotland centre Huw Jones starts for a Glasgow side showing nine changes

Pro14: Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Nelson Mandela University Stadium, Date: Saturday, 22 August Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary & report on BBC Sport website & app

Huw Jones makes his first start of the season as Glasgow Warriors take on the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Scotland centre returned from injury as a replacement in last weekend's 52-24 win at the Cheetahs.

Scrum-half Nick Frisby starts his first Pro14 match for the visitors, with Peter Horne taking over at number 10.

Jamie Bhatti, D'Arcy Rae and George Turner form a new front row as head coach Dave Rennie makes nine changes.

Winger Robbie Nairn, 21, is in line to make his Warriors debut from the bench having flown to South Africa earlier this week.

"We've made a handful of changes with Pete Horne moving to 10, Nick Grigg back from illness and it's great to give Huw Jones a start, so it's an exciting pairing," said Rennie.

"I thought our back-three were outstanding against the Cheetahs and we're fortunate that we've got really good depth at scrum-half and we're keen to give Nick a crack and he deserves a start.

"Robbie Nairn is a big guy and he's very quick, so I'm excited to see him make his debut tomorrow."

Following two years on the sidelines due to two serious knee injuries, Kings loose-forward CJ Velleman is among the home replacements.

The hosts, who lost 20 of their 21 games last season, make four changes, including a first start of the campaign for fly-half Martin du Toit.

Southern Kings: M Banda, Y Penxe, H Klaasen, B Klaasen, B Basson, M Du Toit, R Van Rooyen, S Ferreira, M Willemse, L Pupuma, B De Wee, J Astle, H Brown, A Ntsila, R Lerm.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen,J Forwood, M Dreyer, S Greeff, C Velleman, G Masimla, N Dukisa, M Botha.

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson, T Seymour, H Jones, N Grigg, DTH van der Merwe, P Horne, N Frisby, J Bhatti, G Turner, D Rae, G Peterson, S Cummings, R Wilson, C Fusaro, A Ashe.

Replacements: F Brown, A Allan, K Bryce, R Harley, C Gibbins, A Price, A Hastings, R Nairn.