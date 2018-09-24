Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers 'did not look like a Premiership side' against Worcester

Tigers legend Geordan Murphy took interim charge after Matt O'Connor's exit on 3 September

Leicester "did not look like a Premiership side" in the first half of their 44-37 loss to Worcester, Tigers' interim head coach Geordan Murphy says.

Warriors took a 30-11 half-time lead in Sunday's top-flight match before Tigers fought back to 37-37, but the visitors clinched victory late on.

Leicester have won one of their opening four league matches of the season.

"We should have stayed behind in the changing room to be quite honest," Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We gave them three tries. Our defence was porous. We fell off tackles.

"We did not look like we wanted to be on the field for the first 20 minutes. We did not look like we were a Premiership side.

"They [Worcester] came out with physicality and intensity. We seemed to be a little bit shell-shocked. We sat on the ropes and let ourselves get punched in the face quite a few times."

Leicester have conceded more points in the first four rounds of Premiership fixtures than any other side in the division.

The 10-time champions have never finished lower than sixth in the Premiership era and last season saw them end a campaign in fifth, outside of the top four for the first time since 2003-04.

"This team aspires to be a lot better than we are and we're going to have to start at base level because there were huge elements of this performance that were not Tigers-like.

"Ultimately, it is all on my shoulders and I will have to do a better job."

Murphy's side host bottom side Sale on Sunday, 30 September, before trips to Northampton and Gloucester on 6 October and 16 November respectively.