Jersey Reds being let down by 'silly errors' after third successive loss

Auguy Slowik joined Jersey from Bristol in October last year

Jersey Reds winger Auguy Slowik says the club are being let down by small mistakes after losing a third game.

Having gone 10-0 down to London Scottish, tries from Slowik, Nick Selway and two from Leroy Van Dam saw them lead 24-10 at the break.

But the Reds conceded 17 unanswered points in the second half to lose 27-24 as they dropped to the bottom of the Championship table.

"We're probably one or two per cent off having three wins," he told BBC Jersey.

"It's just silly errors, discipline in the right time of the game, not exiting from our own half - little things like that let us down.

"Apart from that we'd be three out of three and it's a different conversation."