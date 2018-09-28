Pro14: Scarlets v Southern Kings (Sat)

Jonathan Davies suffered a serious foot injury while playing for Wales against Australia in 2017

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Southern Kings Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales centre Jonathan Davies will play his first competitive game since last November when Scarlets host Southern Kings on Saturday.

He had been due to start in the opening Pro14 round, but pulled up with a hamstring strain during the warm-up.

Scarlets have made 11 changes to starting line-up that lost 33-20 to Connacht last weekend, with several Wales internationals rested.

Southern Kings name an unchanged side from their 38-28 home win over Glasgow.

They have made three changes on the bench, with new recruit Tristan Blewett set to make his debut in the backline.

"The side played well last week and with each passing week we are improving, particularly in following the game plan and gelling with each other," said Kings head coach Deon Davids.

"We are hoping to continue with the good things that we did last week and learn from the areas where we fell short."

Clayton Blommetjies returns to full-back for the Scarlets in place of Leigh Halfpenny, who is rested along with Hadleigh Parkes, Samson Lee, Gareth Davies and captain Ken Owens.

Blommetjies and Wales wing Steff Evans have not featured since the opening round loss against Ulster having spent time working on their conditioning.

Evans is named among the replacements having played regularly for the Scarlets A team in the Celtic Cup.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said his side were "hurting" from last weekend's loss and he was expecting to see a "much better performance".

"We saw the Kings beat a very good Glasgow team on the weekend. If that wasn't a warning shot I don't know what is," he said.

"The Kings have probably given everyone a wake-up call with their performance, obviously we play the way we did against Connacht and we'll find every match tough. We have to keep working hard and make sure that we improve.

"There'll be no excuses this weekend."

Scarlets: Clayton Blommetjies; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies (Capt), Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas; Rhys Patchell, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, Dan Davis, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Simon Gardiner, Tom Price, Uzair Cassiem, Kieran Hardy, Angus O'Brien, Steff Evans

Southern Kings: Banda Masixole; Penxe Yaw, Klaasen Harlon, Klaasen Berton, Basson Bjorn; Du Toit Martin, van Rooyen Rudi; Ferreira Schalk, Willemse Michael (Capt), Pupuma Luvuyo, De Wee Bobby, Astle John-Charles, Brown Henry, Ntsila Andisa, Lerm Ruaan

Replacements: Van Rooyen Alandre, Forwood Justin, De Klerk Rossouw, Oelofse Schalk, Velleman CJ, Masimla Godlen, Dukisa Ntabeni, Blewett Tristan

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mark Patton (IRFU), Simon Rees (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

