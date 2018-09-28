Pro14: Glasgow v Dragons (Sat)

Dragons drew 15-15 against Glasgow in the Pro14 in February 2018

Guinness Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Glasgow have made 11 changes to their starting line-up to face Dragons after last weekend's shock defeat to Southern Kings.

They welcome back wingers Niko Matawalu and Lee Jones who did not travel to South Africa.

Dragons scrum-half Tavis Knoyle and centre Jarryd Sage will make their first starts of the Pro14 season.

They are among seven starting changes to the side that beat Zebre at Rodney Parade last weekend.

Adam Hastings and Ali Price start as the half-backs for Glasgow, while Alex Dunbar partners Huw Jones in the centre.

Oli Kebble comes in at loose-head prop and Fraser Brown at hooker, while Rob Harley and Jonny Gray return to the second row.

Behind them are co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins, with Matt Fagerson starting his first game of the season at number eight.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said: "The Dragons have recruited really well over the summer.

"They have already won a couple of games and we expect them to be very competitive and we're going to have to work really hard to get a result."

A new-look Dragons pack features two changes in the front row with hooker Richard Hibbard and prop Ryan Bevington returning to the side.

Samoa international Brandon Nansen will partner Rynard Landman in the second row, while Lewis Evans returns at number eight and Nic Cudd at openside flanker.

Lock Huw Taylor, back-row James Thomas and utility back Will Talbot-Davies are named as replacements after impressing in the Celtic Cup.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman said: "We expect a massive backlash and Glasgow are very impressive at home.

"Leinster, Munster and Glasgow are probably the three hardest away fixtures in the competition.

"We make changes and guys come in to get their opportunity to impress. We want to show a big improvement on our last away game and continue the positive vibe we had against Zebre."

Glasgow: Ruaridh Jackson; Lee Jones, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Niko Matawalu; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Oliver Kebble, Fraser Brown, D'Arcy Rae, Rob Harley, Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson, (Co capt) Callum Gibbins (Co capt) Matt Fagerson

Replacements: George Turner, Alex Allan, Adam Nicol, Andrew Davidson, Chris Fusaro, George Horne, Brandon Thomson, Nick Grigg

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Jared Rosser; Arwel Robson, Tavis Knoyle; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard (Capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Brandon Nansen, Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, Nic Cudd, Lewis Evans

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Brok Harris, Aaron Jarvis, Huw Taylor, James Thomas, Rhodri Williams, Josh Lewis, Will Talbot-Davies

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (SRU), Dunx McClement (SRU)

TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)