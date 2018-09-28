Premiership: Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints

Bristol forward Joe Latta has recovered from a shoulder injury to return to the second row

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make two changes for the visit of Northampton as the Bears aim to continue their unbeaten home start.

Jack Lam replaces the injured Jordan Crane at number eight, while second row Joe Latta has recovered from a shoulder problem to start in place of Chris Vui.

Saints also make two changes with centre Luther Burrell and tight-head Ehren Painter returning to the side.

Northampton have won their last five matches in all competitions against Bristol, dating back to November 2008.

Bristol: O'Conor; Morahan, Hurrell, Piutau, Leiua; Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Latta, Luatua (capt), Smith, Lam.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Joyce, Haining, Stirzaker, Sheedy, Kirchner.

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Burrell, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Painter, Ribbans, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Mitchell, Kellaway, Mallinder.