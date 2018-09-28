Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Worcester Warriors

Exeter Chiefs fly-half Gareth Steenson
Gareth Steenson returns to the Exeter starting line-up when Worcester visit Sandy Park
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gareth Steenson returns to the starting line-up as Exeter make eight changes for the visit of Worcester.

Chiefs have an all-new front row including captain Jack Yeandle, as well as a return for England's Jack Nowell.

Worcester make six changes to last week's XV with back row Ted Hill set to make his first Premiership start.

Jono Lance, Perry Humphreys and Ashley Beck all get their first starts of the season while Ollie Lawrence could make his Premiership debut from the bench.

Exeter: Cordero; Nowell, Whitten, Devoto, Cuthbert; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Kvesic, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Williams, Atkins, Lonsdale, Townsend, J Simmonds, Hill.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Beck, Mills, Adams; Lance, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Milasinovich, Bresler, Barry, Hill, Mama, Van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Kerrod, Kitchener, Cox, Heaney, Weir, Lawrence.

