Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (Sun)

Kyle Eastmond came off the bench for Leicester against Worcester last Sunday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 30 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Kyle Eastmond and Adam Thompstone return to Leicester's backline for the Premiership visit of bottom side Sale.

Manu Tuilagi misses out with a leg injury while Thompstone replaces Jonah Holmes, who drops to the Tigers' bench.

Sale welcome centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg back to their squad for the first time since January after ankle surgery and a return to South Africa.

Lock Andrei Ostrikov also returns, with Rob Webber and Josh Strauss starting at hooker and number eight respectively.

Leicester also hand Ben White a first Premiership start of the season as England scrum-half Ben Youngs drops to the bench following a knock in the defeat by Worcester last Sunday.

Youngs and Tuilagi both missed England's training camp in Bristol this week as a precaution.

Leicester: J Olowofela; Thompstone, Owen, Eastmond, May; G Ford, White; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Williams, Kitchener, Denton, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: McMillan, Feao, Heyes, Wells, Mapapalangi, B Youngs, Hardwick, Holmes.

Sale: McGuigan; Solomona, James, Jennings, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross (capt), T Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Tarus, Jones, Phillips, Beaumont, B Curry, Warr, Van Rensburg.