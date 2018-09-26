Glasgow need 'kick up backside' after Kings shock - Mike Blair

Glasgow found themselves 31-0 down against Kings before a late comeback

Assistant coach Mike Blair hopes the shock Pro14 defeat by Southern Kings serves as a "kick up the backside" for Glasgow Warriors.

Warriors succumbed 38-28 to a side that lost 20 of 21 league games last season.

Blair says the Glasgow players "let themselves down" and wants to see a reaction against Dragons on Saturday.

"We're a squad that has high standards and the performance against the Kings wasn't anywhere near good enough," Blair told BBC Scotland.

"The guys are just really disappointed. It's better that it's happening now than in March/April time, so we've had those frank discussions about what needs to be fixed.

"Hopefully it's given the guys a bit of a kick up the backside. The coaches, we've looked at ourselves - is there anything different we can do? Just some frank and honest conversations that will hopefully point us in the right direction for the remainder of the season."

Glasgow had won three from three in the Pro14 going into the Kings match, including an impressive win against another South African side, the Cheetahs, in Bloemfontein the previous week.

'Potentially there was some complacency'

Blair admits some individual players may have allowed themselves to become complacent, but says that will not be repeated.

"We were strong favourites for the game and I believe if we had performed to our potential then we would've won the game," said the former Scotland scrum-half.

"We didn't and yes, potentially there was some complacency in there. It's something we talked about at the end of last season and this season as well; you can only be in control of your own actions.

"No matter who you're playing against, it shouldn't matter. We should have a level of consistency that we're able to wheel out onto the pitch, whether it's at home or away.

"That was unacceptable, what happened in South Africa. The players are frustrated by what happened.

"There will be changes going into this week. Some guys will get an opportunity for redemption, some guys won't, and that's the nature of the sport. You get opportunities and it's up to you to take them."