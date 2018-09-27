Gareth Davies: New global season 'pivotal' says WRU chairman

Gareth Davies won 21 Wales caps and played a Test for the British and Irish Lions

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies says delivering a new global season is pivotal for the future of the game.

Davies has been involved in World Rugby meetings in Sydney this week which discussed international fixtures between 2020 and 2032.

"The global season is something that everyone this week is enthused about," said Davies.

"It has to be delivered for the game to move forward."

Rugby bosses plan to shake up the international calendar in a bid to enhance the "excitement, significance and value" at Test level.

Over half of international matches are friendlies, despite the international game driving 75% of all rugby revenues.

From 2020 onwards, the June window would be moved to July in a bid to closer align the northern and southern hemispheres schedules, with the November window remaining unchanged.

Proposals such as forming new annual competitions to run in between Rugby World Cups are being discussed in a bid to increase the competitiveness of the Test windows away from such competitions as the Six Nations and Rugby Championship.

Davies is part of an 11-man World Rugby committee in talks over what changes need to be implemented.

Bill Beaumont was appointed World Rugby chairman in 2016

"There are question marks about the viability, sustainability and attractiveness of the international calendar," said Davies.

"There is a feeling the autumn and summer tour slots should be more meaningful and could be configured in a different sort of way.

"We are trying to take the game to a wider audience. It is an exciting and pivotal time for the world game.

"Player welfare is something that has been high on the agenda.

"It is one of the key drivers and why having a global season will cater for that in a better way.

"It is also significant period in terms of the financial stability of the game.

"Most countries and unions are hurting and by keeping everything the same the likely outcome will be the same result.

"Nothing has been decided and the committee has been created to look at things over the next few months.

A Nations League-style tournament for July and November has been discussed to replace the autumn and summer internationals.

"That could very well be," said Davies.

"It is not only rugby that is looking to change its calendar because you have the new Nations League in football so other organisations like Uefa and Fifa are looking at that now."

Davies also said any changes could signal the end of arranging matches outside the international window.

Wales defeated South Africa in Washington DC in June 2018 thanks to a try from hooker Ryan Elias

Fixtures such as Wales' one-off match against South Africa in Washington last summer, featuring two under-strength sides, and the number of 'out-of-window' matches that have crept into the calendar have been widely criticised.

Earlier this month, World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said "less may be more" when it comes to international rugby while Wales have traditionally organised an extra match in the autumn window.

"The prospect here is all the major countries of world rugby will be aligned with each other," said Davies.

"In some ways that does away with that (arranging matches outside international window).

"We will then have a truly global season."

Davies accepted the game's global chiefs would have to consult leading domestic officials around the world with a meeting planned in November between parties from different club competitions.

"It would be great if things could be kept within the [Test] windows so it does not cut across the club game and professional leagues," said Davies.

"The objective is to make things better for everyone in the whole game.

"It is a challenge to do that, but that has been the mindset of people in this week's discussions."

