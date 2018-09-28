Pro14: Connacht v Leinster (Sat)

Dave Heffernan will take over as captain for Connacht

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Leinster Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Dave Heffernan will captain Connacht as they host Leinster in the Pro14 on Saturday with regular skipper Jarrad Butler ruled out through injury.

Openside Colby Fainga'a makes his first Connacht start in place of Butler, with second row Ultan Dillane's inclusion the only other change from the team which beat Scarlets.

Rob Kearney, Tadhg Furlong and Scott Fardy return for Leinster after missing out in the win over Edinburgh.

Joe Tomane will start at inside centre.

Robbie Henshaw is left out of the squad on what would have been his first game back at Connacht since moving to Leinster in 2016.

The Pro14 champions welcome back Ireland international Sean O'Brien to the bench after his successful return from a shoulder injury.

Heffernan's inclusion at hooker for the home side will see him continue as part of a front trio that includes props Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham.

Fainga'a, meanwhile, comes into a back row alongside blindside Sean O'Brien and Robin Copeland at number eight.

Leinster seeking revenge

April's match between the sides was former Connacht captain Muldoon's final appearance

Leinster make the trip to Galway seeking revenge for their 37-point drubbing by Connacht last April.

The western province scored seven tries as they marked the final appearance of long-serving captain John Muldoon, who also kicked a late conversion.

Leinster prop Cian Healy had accused Connacht of disrespectful behaviour by handing the kick to a forward.

Connacht have added extra terracing around the Sportsground with a crowd of more than 8,000 expected for the game.

"We're not happy with the result we got there last time, but it's the little things we have to do between now and then that are going to change that," said Leinster lock Fardy.

"Connacht have started well, they're probably one of the form teams of the competition really.

"To knock off Scarlets last week and they had a good game against Glasgow the first week and obviously Edinburgh away was a tough task for them but they've started well and they're growing in confidence and they're a good side so we've got a big job ahead of us."

Connacht: O'Halloran; Kelleher, Farrell, Aki, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Dillane, Roux; O'Brien, Fainga'a, Copeland.

Replacements: McCartney, McCabe, Robertson-McCoy, Cannon, Boyle, Blade, Ronaldson, Adeolokun.

Leinster: Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Tomane, Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong; Toner, Fardy; Ruddock, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, Byrne, Porter, Molony, O'Brien, McCarthy, Byrne, O'Loughlin.