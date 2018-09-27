Santiago Cordero: Exeter winger aims to keep improving after impressive start to season

Santiago Cordero's first try in English rugby came in Exeter's win against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena

Exeter winger Santiago Cordero says he hopes he can keep on improving after an impressive start to the season.

The 24-year-old Argentina back joined Exeter in January and agreed a one-year deal in the summer.

He has scored two tries and started all of the Chiefs' games this season, taking advantage of injuries to Lions pair Alex Cuthbert and Jack Nowell.

"I arrived here in the middle of last season and everything was new for me, I needed to learn lots," he said.

"Now I've started from zero with the other guys so I think I'm understanding everything better.

"It was a good start, a couple of tries and I'm playing, so that's good and I can keep on improving and try to be a better player."

'His understanding's coming on'

Cordero took advice from former Exeter winger and compatriot Gonzalo Camacho before arriving in Devon.

But he has had to put aspirations of adding to his 33 caps for Argentina on hold as the Pumas do not select foreign-based players unless there is an emergency.

"It was very tough because every rugby player wants to play for his country and it was a tough decision because I left family and friends in Argentina," he told BBC Sport.

"But I think it was a good decision because I can learn from other people and this is a end experience for me and I'm learning a lot. I'm hugging every experience I'm having."

That learning has not gone unnoticed by the Exeter coaching staff.

"He's very professional, wants to impress, understands himself very well and the quality he brings," said head coach Ali Hepher.

"When we bring new players in it does take six months to a year for them to establish themselves in the team.

"He's worked hard on his game, his understanding's coming on and it allows his footwork and ability on the ball to shine."