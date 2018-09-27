Nottingham Rugby: USA international Cameron Dolan joins Championship club

Media playback is not supported on this device Nottingham Rugby reborn, refreshed and ready for Championship challenge

Championship side Nottingham Rugby have signed USA international forward Cameron Dolan.

The 28-year-old has previously played at the top level in Britain with Northampton Saints and Cardiff Blues.

Dolan, who can play in the back row or at lock, has also captained his country and featured in the 2015 World Cup.

Nottingham head coach Neil Fowkes said Dolan will add "invaluable experience" and his ability to play in more than one position is a "fantastic asset".

Folkes added: "Having played at Premiership, Pro 14 and international level, his pedigree speaks for itself."

Nottingham are fifth in the Championship table having won two and lost two of their matches so far this season.