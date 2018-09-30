Premier 15s: Champions Saracens still unbeaten after victory at Richmond

Emily Scott helped Harlequins Ladies beat Firwood Waterloo 27-6, their second win of the season

Saracens Women came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier 15s season with a 30-12 victory at Richmond Women, in a week in which the top five teams all won.

Champions Sarries trailed 12-0 early on but Bryony Cleall, the younger of the Cleall twins, went over before half-time to close the deficit.

Marlie Packer, Vicky Fleetwood, Georgie Lingham and Poppy Cleall all scored in the second half to wrap up the victory.

Saracens have won four from four this season along with Loughborough Lightning, who beat Gloucester-Hartpury Women 41-40 thanks to a last-minute penalty try.

England international Bianca Blackburn had put Gloucester-Hartpury 40-34 ahead with two minutes to go before Loughborough's late score.

Loughborough trail Saracens by a point at the top of the table.

Wasps Ladies stay third after a 29-10 bonus-point win over Worcester Valkyries, who have yet to win this season.

Amy Wilson Hardy, Claudia MacDonald, Katie Mason, Abigail Dow and Tova Derk touched down for Wasps while Zoe Bennion and Katie Mason scored for the visitors.

Phoebe Murray, Clara Nielson and Lilly Stoeger all scored twice as Bristol Bears Women beat Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 40-14.

With two wins, a draw and one defeat, Bristol are level on points in fourth with Harlequins Ladies who won 27-6 at Firwood Waterloo.