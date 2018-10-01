Sami Panico: Italy prop arrested on alleged drug possession charge
Italy prop Sami Panico has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
The 25-year-old, who has played 10 Tests, had 1.5kg of marijuana and 330g of hashish seized from his home, Italian news agency Ansa reported.
Panico - who plays for Pro14 side Zebre - is now under house arrest.
His club confirmed the player's arrest to BBC Sport but said there would be no statement until after he has appeared in court on Monday.