Sami Panico: Italy prop arrested on alleged drug possession charge

Sami Panico's most recent Test for Italy was in the 2017 Six Nations

Italy prop Sami Panico has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The 25-year-old, who has played 10 Tests, had 1.5kg of marijuana and 330g of hashish seized from his home, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Panico - who plays for Pro14 side Zebre - is now under house arrest.

His club confirmed the player's arrest to BBC Sport but said there would be no statement until after he has appeared in court on Monday.