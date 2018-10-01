Connacht will fancy their chances of first Belfast win since 1960 says McWhirter

Munster handed Ulster their record defeat in Saturday's Pro14 contest

Connacht will fancy their chances of earning a first win in Belfast since 1960 following Ulster's 64-7 hammering by Munster on Saturday says BBC Radio Ulster rugby pundit Tony McWhirter.

Ulster played a largely second-string side but McWhirter was still left shocked by the team's performance.

"That's as poor a display you are going to see from an Ulster team hopefully ever," said McWhirter.

"There is a chasm and it showed the lack of depth in this Ulster side."

In Saturday's earlier Irish Interpro, Leinster defeated Connacht 20-3 in Galway but McWhirter was still impressed by the home team's performance.

"Connacht threw the absolute kitchen sink at them and Leinster played really well with a strong side.

"Connacht will fancy their chances coming to Belfast next week. They are playing some seriously good rugby."

John Cooney didn't come back on after undergoing a head injury assessment

Fitness doubts over Henderson and Cooney

Ulster coach Dan McFarland is expected to pick a stronger team for next weekend's game with speculation that Rory Best could be in line to make his first appearance of the season.

However, that is counterbalanced by concerns that Iain Henderson and John Cooney may not be available after not coming back on following head injury assessments during Saturday's Thomond Park contest.

McWhirter added: "There are a number of injuries. Are they going to risk those injuries next week with Leicester in two weeks time?

"To a certain extent you can say, 'let's park that and forget about it' but that [defeat] has to be learned from. That cannot happen again full stop.

"There were occasions when the Munster outside defender had 40 or 50 yards of space to run into. Question marks have to be asked about the defensive structure."

Hammering could leave 'psychological damage'

McWhirter is concerned that Saturday's nine-try humiliation could have dealt Ulster some "psychological damage" after the promising start to the Pro14 campaign which saw three wins and a draw.

"Ulster have done supremely well to win three and draw one. But two weeks before Europe, the big guys are back [for all the teams].

"That was a decent Munster team but it's not going to get any easier when we hit Europe.

"For Munster , the O'Mahonys, the Standers are back in there. Suddenly it's two steps up and once you hit Europe, it's two more steps up.

"The Ulster squad looks really bare and that [result] lowers your confidence and does a lot of harm."

Ulster's host Leicester in the Heineken Champions Cup on 13 October.

The English club have had their own struggles so far this season with former Ireland full-back Geordan Murphy now interim head coach following the departure of Matt O'Connor.

After losing three of their opening four Premiership games, Leicester edged a nervy 19-15 win over bottom club Sale on Sunday.