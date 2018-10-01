Jersey Reds 'thoroughly deserved' first win of season, says boss Harvey Biljon

Harvey Biljon's side had not played a competitive home game since 21 April

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon hailed his side's performance after they recorded their first victory of the season in the Championship.

The 36-19 win over Yorkshire Carnegie in their first home game of the season saw the islanders move up to ninth in the table with a game in hand.

Two tries by Jerry Sexton and scores from Koch Marx and Charlie Maddison secured a bonus point before half-time.

"We thoroughly deserved the five points," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"There was a fair bit of pressure on us, and we had to turn a performance into a result and the boys did that in some style.

"But we need to back this performance up with another one and keep working hard, that was the message at the end of game in the changing room," he added.