Dragons set to host Russia in reunion with Lyn Jones

Lyn Jones has coached Neath, Ospreys, London Welsh and Dragons before joining up with Russia

Dragons will face Russia and host a reunion with former coach Lyn Jones on 16 November.

Jones was appointed as the new Russia head coach in August 2018 after previously being in charge at Dragons.

The former Ospreys coach left his Dragons director of rugby role in April 2016.

The game will not be staged at Rodney Parade with the region also hosting another match against an international side in November.

That match will also be held away from Newport with the region set to confirm final opponents, locations and dates this week.

Russia qualified for the 2019 World Cup, and will play in Pool A alongside Scotland, Ireland, hosts Japan and a play-off winner.