Zac Xiourouppa: Cornish Pirates sign Worcester back-row in dual-registration deal

Zac Xiourouppa made two appearances for Worcester in the European Challenge Cup in October 2016

Cornish Pirates have signed Zac Xiourouppa from Premiership side Worcester on a dual-registration deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined Worcester aged 14, has missed much of the last two years with a series of injuries.

The back-row spent three months playing rugby in New Zealand this summer.

"He has now got his body right back to where it needs to be and to continue his development Worcester feel the Pirates is the best place for him," said coach Alan Paver.