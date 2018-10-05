Premiership: Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers

From the section

Rob Horne scored eight tries in 21 appearances for Northampton Saints.

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton have made two changes to last weekend's starting line-up for their trip to Twickenham.

Australian winger Andrew Kellaway is due to make his first Premiership start for Saints in fellow countryman Rob Horne's testimonial match, with Harry Mallinder at full-back.

Leicester have Ben Youngs, Jonah Holmes and Harry Wells in their starting XV.

A fourth change sees England centre Manu Tuilagi return to the side, having recovered from a hamstring strain.

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Kellaway, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Hartley (co-capt), Painter, Ribbans, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Mitchell, Dingwall, Collins.

Leicester: Holmes; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Eastmond, May; Ford, B Youngs; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Williams, Wells, Denton, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: McMillan, Feao, Heyes, Lewis, Mapapalangi, Harrison, Hardwick, Olowofela.

Referee: JP Doyle